Elephant tusk, sandalwood seized

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A pair of elephant tusks, five kg of sandalwood and an antelope’s horn were seized from the house of an Uttar Pradesh native at Kadavanthra on Wednesday. The raid was jointly conducted by the Ernakulam Forest Flying Squad, Perumbavoor Range Unit, and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The items were recovered from the house of Manish Kumar Gupta at Netaji Nagar Cross Road.