KOCHI: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Cochin International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle gold on Friday. It was the third such incident at the airport in less than a week.

The AIU officials seized 1.26 kg of gold valued at Rs 36.88 lakh from a passenger, a native of Kozhikode, who had arrived from Sharjah.

The passenger was intercepted at the exit gate of the arrival hall. The officials recovered gold concealed inside three semi-solid cakes made by mixing gold with some chemicals and stored inside a cloth pouch tied to his waist.

A case has been registered under the Customs Act 1961 and an investigation is underway, said Anil Kumar, additional customs commissioner.

The AIU officials have been monitoring the arrival hall and the nearby areas of the Airport. On Wednesday, they seized crude gold wires weighing 1166.50 gm from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Earlier, on Sunday, officials foiled another smuggling attempt in which gold weighing 1173 gm was recovered. The smuggler had concealed the contraband, which was crushed into granules, in the top portion of ten perfume bottles.