KOCHI: People’s verdict on the quality of services provided by the Kochi Metro will be pronounced in two weeks’ time, reckons KMRL managing director Elias George.

In a congratulatory letter, Elias George asked his colleagues to alter their mindset and way of thinking to provide commuters with a pleasant and smooth experience, besides focusing on building Kochi’s transportation infrastructure.

“Please remember the people’s verdict on the quality of services offered by the Kochi Metro will be pronounced in about two weeks’ time from now. I am concerned about the initial huge rush of people eager to experience Kochi Metro and consequential disruptions. The entire KMRL team has to be available at hand to handle the initial surge of people. I also expect each one of you to put on your best behaviour with the travelling public, to have infinite patience and also go the extra mile to serve the Metro users,” he wrote.

Elias George also said the opening of Kochi Metro was “a moment of celebration for every single individual on Team KMRL”.

He also shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appreciative words about the Kochi Metro with the employees. “I must tell you the Prime Minister was deeply appreciative of the special initiatives we have taken in addition to the high quality of the Kochi Metro’s system. We have proven to the world KMRL is capable of being one of the finest companies in existence,” he said.

He also asked the employees to bear in mind each Kudumbashree employee as well as each transgender staffer is very much a part of the KMRL family and has to be valued even one step above the regular KMRL employee. “I will be very disappointed if even a single one of them is made to feel left out,” he said.

Video on transgenders goes viral

Kochi: A video recently uploaded by the Public Relations Department on the transgender persons employed in the Kochi Metro has gone viral on the social media, garnering over 21,000 likes and 31,000 shares on Facebook in just a week. In the video, the transgender persons are seen urging the public not to look down upon them with disgust or pity in the Metro.

ATM opened at Aluva station

Kochi: The first ATM at a Metro station became operational on Thursday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran officially inaugurated the ATM of the Ernakulam District Cooperative Bank at the Aluva Metro station. As per the agreement with KMRL, the bank can instal 10 ATM counters in the Metro stations. Anwar Sadath MLA, Aluva municipal chairperson Lissy Abraham, KMRL officers and bank authorities also participated.