KOCHI: Eleven accused in the Wagamon SIMI secret meeting case, who are now lodged in the Bhopal Central Prison, approached the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking to transfer them to the jails in the state in the wake of the recent killing of eight activists of the banned outfit.

Eight SIMI activists, who escaped from the Central jail in Bhopal, were killed in a police encounter at Malikheda near Bhopal.

The petition was filed by Shaduly, Hafiz Hussain, Safdar Hussain Nagori, Shibili P Abdul Karim, Mohammed Anzar, Amil Parvez, Kamaran Siddiqui, Mohammed Yasir, Kamaruddin Nagori, Mirza Ahamad Beg and Mohammad Abu Faizal Khan.

According to the petition, while undergoing jail term in the Viyyur Central Prison in the Panayikulam case, Shaduly, Hafiz Hussain, Safdar Hussain Nagori, Shibili P Abdul Karim and Mohammed were transferred to the Sabarmathi Jail in connection with the Ahmedabad blast cases.

The Panayikulam case pertains to a secret meeting of the banned outfit at Panayikulam in Aluva on August 15, 2006. At that time, five accused in the Wagamon case were already in the Sabarmathi jail.

While the trial in the Wagamon case was progressing through video conferencing, all the accused were transferred from the Sabarmathi prison to the Bhopal Central Prison.

The petitioners stated eight alleged SIMI activists were shot dead in the Bhopal Central Prison.

The petitioners were treated cruelly and harassed and tortured in Bhopal jail. They are denied basic needs and facilities. The petitioners are worried about their health in the background of the unfortunate event, the plea stated.

Being under trial prisoners in the Wagamon case, the petitioners preferred to have their custody in Kerala to enable them to effectively concentrate and participate in the trial. Their right to have a trial in their presence could not be denied on the ground they were convicted by another court of another state, the plea stated.

According to the plea, three among the petitioners are from Kerala. Their family will get an opportunity to meet them if they are accommodated in the jail in the state.

“It is sure our lives can be saved by transferring us from the Bhopal prison,” the petitioners

submitted.