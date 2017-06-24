KOCHI: “May Day” is an awareness short film based on transgender rights. Completely against the typical perceptive of people towards transgenders. Transgender people come from all walks of life. Usually when there is a story done on transgenders, people have an idea that it might be about their rights or the way they are treated in our society.

“May Day” has a concept that has come out of the box, even though it discusses about transgender, it sticks on to the point of their empowerment. It coveys the message even without a single dialogue. Film surprises us at every turn and it is only in the end that we get to know what the story is all about. The story begins with a lady doing her daily chores and its may day. Further we see her walking through the street and people stare at her unusually. Film ends when she reaches the Kochi metro.



It is a five minute short film with a great message. Story and direction is done by an upcoming talent Amal NA. “The idea and concept came from the thought of promoting transgenders.

I get to know that Kochi metro is set to appoint transgenders for jobs and worked out a story from that. Shoot took only a day and it was done free of cost as it was a venture started by a group of friends. The leading lady Ayisha Dudle, an activist who has also completed training for joining metro was supported for her role. Akhil Nambolan and his family provided their house for the shoot,” remarked Amal.



Cinematography is done by Noor Asakir, screenplay by Ramachandran KR, editing and design by Sayooj P Sunny/ Bulbul creations. Online release is done by Kalikuppy media. KMRL has shared “May Day” on their official page. Kochi Metro will be in the country to provide employment to transgenders.

Out of the 530 Kudumbasree workers at 11 stations in Kochi Metro’s Aluva-Palarivattom corridor, 23 members will be from the transgender community. The duties allotted will range from handling the ticket counter to housekeeping works. Celebrities like Kalidas Jayaram and Shalin Zoya have shared it on their official pages.