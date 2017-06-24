KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has sought the view of the state government on a petition filed by a student of the Government Law College, Ernakulam, seeking to declare the commencement of second semester classes for BCom LLB students as illegal.



The plea said the college had started the classes without completing the required number of class hours for the first semester as prescribed by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The petition was filed by N Prakash, second semester BCom LLB student. He said the college authorities can start classes for second semester only on completion of the required class hours as stipulated by the BCI for the first semester.



According to an RTI reply, the students of the Government Law College, Ernakulam, got only 267 hours of class hours against the mandatory 540 hours of minimum class hours per semester, which is not even 50 per cent of the required hours.



This being the fact, the college started the second semester classes for the five-year BCom LLB students on June 1, which is illegal, the petition stated.