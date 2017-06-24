KOCHI: As Kochi Metro Rail completes its successful first week, De Valor Management Consultants, a Kochi-based consulting agency, is conducting a survey among the passengers to understand the commuter experience in the metro.



The survey will be done at all the 11 stations in the first stretch from Aluva to Palarivattrom. The survey will ask questions to the passengers including about the fare structure, facilities, women safety concerns, parking and feeder facilities, among other things.

The survey also seeks answers from the commuters among different age groups, their interest, reasons for opting metro and difficulties, if any, faced by them in the journey. “An exclusive survey in the initial days of metro will help the authorities to enhance and correct the hitches,” said Sudir Babu, director of De Valor.