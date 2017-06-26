KOCHI: Malayalam actor Dileep has posted on his Facebook page that he is ready to undergo a lie detector test to prove his innocence in the events surrounding the abduction and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam actress.

On Monday, Dileep alleged that attempts were being made to malign his image on social media and a few 'yellow online websites'. The post begins with a note thanking actor Salim Kumar and Aju Varghese for supporting him while his name is being dragged into the case again.

"I have not done any harm to anyone knowingly. And now for the past few months, a section of the people is attempting to malign my image. As of now this conspiracy is being rolled out by a few prominent television channels and in their late night debates. Their intention is only one thing, which is to alienate my fans from me. Their attempt is also to ensure that my upcoming movies Ramaleela and other films are bombed at the box office. Their sole aim is to eliminate me from the film fraternity," Dileep wrote.

Coming out against those "bloodthirsty persons and a section of media", Dileep reiterated that he was innocent and had no involvement in the case in any way.

"As Salimkumar said, I am ready to undergo brain mapping, narcoanalysis or lie-detection tests. This is not to portray any others as accused but only to prove my innocence," he said.