KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team probing the sexual assault of a Malayalam actress have arrested two men for allegedly blackmailing actor Dileep in connection with the abduction of the actress back in April.

Officers named the two arrested men as Vishnu, a native of Edappally in Kochi, and Sanal Kumar, from Pathanamthitta. They are fellow inmates of Pulsar Suni aka Sunilkumar in the Kakkanad district jail of. Pulsar Suni is the main accused in the actress abduction and molestation case.

Vishnu and Sanal Kumar allegedly aided Pulsar Suni in blackmailing actor Dileep. Sanal Kumar allegedly provided a mobile phone to Pulsar Suni while Vishnu blackmailed Dileep on the phone.

The duo’s arrest was recorded on Sunday, and the two men were produced before a magistrate and sent in judicial custody.

Police officers clarified that the arrests were in connection with the assault on the actress and not based on a complaint lodged by actor Dileep to the director-general of police. "An inquiry into Dileep’s complaint is underway. A separate case has not been registered on Dileep’s complaint," a top officer said.

Dileep and his friend actor-cum-director Nadirsha had filed a complaint to the DGP on April 20 about blackmail attempts by some persons allegedly on behalf of Pulsar Suni. As per the complaint, a person identified as Vishnu contacted Nadirsha and Appunni, Dileep’s manager, on the phone and sought Rs 1.5 crore for not revealing details about Dileep.

Earlier, a letter purportedly written by Pulsar Suni addressing Dileep leaked out. The letter was dated April 12 and carried a seal of the district jail at Kakkanad where Suni is lodged. It demanded money from the actor besides a request to rescue five others arrested in the case. In his purported letter, Suni also claims he was being frequented by people who are against the actor.