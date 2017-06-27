KOCHI: Central Kerala can expect moderate rain to continue, according to the Meteorological Department. The district received an average 11 cm of rainfall during the weekend, the highest measured this season. The average rainfall in the past two days measured 5 to 6 cm per day. Rainfall of 3 cm was recorded at the Cochin International Airport.

Conditions along the district’s coastal region, in areas such as Chellanam, Pallippuram, Edavanakkad and Nayarambalam, are precarious with people fearful of the threat of sea attack. Two old buildings at Fort Kochi and Mattancherry collapsed partially, though there were no casualties.

In response to Mayor Soumini Jain’s proposal seeking audit objection clearance for deputing two labourers for monsoon cleaning, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac gave the Kochi Corporation the go-ahead to deploy a sufficient number of labourers for the purpose.

“Waste removal in Kochi city should not be disrupted in the least during the monsoon,” said Isaac who is in charge of the fever prevention drive in Ernakulam district. “There shouldn’t be any compromise in this matter. Squads should be formed by the ward councillor.’’

The Minister said labourers must be engaged in the most unclean wards at the earliest.