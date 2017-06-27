KOCHI: Have they or have they not? A controversy has erupted after the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) said the State Industrial Security Force (SISF) personnel allowed their families and friends to have a free ride on the metro the other day.



But the police denied the allegation saying only the SISF personnel on duty on the Kochi Metro network took the ride, which is allowed as part of their routine. According to KMRL authorities, they are never bothered if the personnel travel as part of their duty. “What we could find is they allowed entry for their family members and friends. KMRL cannot accept this.

So we approached Kochi Range IG P Vijayan with the complaint,” a representative said. Copies of the complaint have been sent to the City Police Commissioner and the Ernakulam Rural SP too. However, IG P Vijayan said, when SISF personnel have been deployed for duty, the agency concerned should look after the transportation and accommodation for these officers.



“Here, KMRL is the agency that should provide the required facilities for the officers. But they have not issued identity cards and duty passes to the officers. We have directed to issue special passes to them soon,” he said.The IG said City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh has been directed to look into the complaint.

“How can one say officers in uniforms are travelling ticketless? They are taking the ride as part of their duty,” the IG said. As many as 128 personnel of SISF have been deployed for the security of Kochi Metro which commenced operations from Aluva to Palarivattom.

The checking of baggage and monitoring of metal detectors are the duty of SISF constituted on the lines of the paramilitary agency Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). SISF have not been allowed any vehicle or office in Kochi.