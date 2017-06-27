KOCHI: A 75-year old woman died when the wall of her house collapsed on her following torrential rains and strong winds in Cherai in the early hours of Monday. The victim was identified as Ambika, wife of Vijayan Anchu Thaickal.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.20 am, south of Cherai beach junction. Ambika was staying with her grandson Vishnudas who suffered minor injuries. She was running a small shop at the beach. Her son and other family members stay in the neighbourhood.

Ambika



According to an officer, the palm leaf-thatched house made of hollow bricks couldn’t withstand the rain and wind which lashed the Vypin area for a few minutes. Several houses and traditional fishing boats were damaged in the winds.

Three houses were partially damaged and the bamboo roof of a resort was blown off. Five traditional boats anchored on Chathangad beach in Edavanakkad also faced minor damages and fishing nets were damaged.