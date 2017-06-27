KOCHI: Actor Dileep on Monday said he was ready to undergo a lie detector test to prove his innocence in the events surrounding the abduction and sexual assault of an actress. Stating this on his Facebook page, Dileep alleged attempts were being made to tarnish his image.



“For the past few months, there have been efforts to malign my reputation. As of now, the conspiracy is being hatched by a few mainstream television channels through their prime-time discussions.

Their intention is to distance my fans from me and ensure my upcoming movie ‘Ramaleela’ and other films bomb at the box office. Their sole aim is to eliminate me from the film world,” Dileep wrote.