KOCHI: Malayalam actor Dileep, along with his friend and filmmaker Nardirshah, appeared before the Aluva police today to give evidence on a complaint lodged by the actor on April 20 stating that he was blackmailed by a person who demanded that he pay Rs 1.5 crore to avoid being named in the sexual assault case of a prominent actress.

"Don't feel bad. I don't want to stand before a media trial. Whatever I have to say, I will say to the police and the court," Dileep told reporters at his residence.

After recording his statements, police would take a decision on whether to register a fresh case or not. A team led by assistant director general of police (ADGP) B Sandhya will reportedly record the statements.

Earlier, Dileep and Nadirshah had claimed that a person had blackmailed them on behalf of Pulsar Suni, the first accused in the sexual assault case. Following this, the police arrested two persons -- Vishnu, a native of Edappally in Kochi, and Sanal Kumar, from Pathanamthitta -- who were fellow inmates of Pulsar Suni aka Sunilkumar in the Kakkanad District jail.

Sanal Kumar is accused of providing a mobile phone to Pulsar Suni while Vishnu blackmailed Dileep on the phone.

An executive meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is in progress in Kochi.