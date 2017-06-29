KOCHI: The North Paravur police arrested six persons who attempted to murder a staffer at a beer parlour here and for unleashing wanton violence. Subin,28, of Gothuruth; Anto, 34, of Thuruthipuram; Sebastian, 40, of Gothuruth; Benson, 40, of Gothuruth; Rijo, 25, hailing from Andipillikavu and Anil, 35, of Mannancheri Kunnu were nabbed for alleged violence at Galaxy Hotel and attempt to murder the person serving beer there by throwing beer bottles at him.

The accused were picked up from Kodungallur. The assailants also threatened a nurse and a security guard at Bharath Hospital, Moothakunnam where they had gone for treatment after one of them sustained injuries in the melee.

However, North Paravur police team chased them and nabbed them with the assistance of Kodungallur police and Vadakkekara police.

The accused were produced before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court North Paravur which remanded them in judicial custody.