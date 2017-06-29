KOCHI: Well, even before the thrill set off by Metro Rail has died down, there is more excitement in the air for city folks following official confirmation of a mid-2019 deadline for Vyttila flyover.

The state government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court the proposed Vyttila flyover is expected to be completed by the middle of 2019.



In the affidavit, Public Works Department submitted the detailed project report (DPR) relating to the construction of the flyover was being examined by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and approval is expected at its meeting scheduled for July 21.

The Kerala Road Fund Board informed the PWD on obtaining KIIFB’s nod, the process to secure technical sanction will commence within a fortnight of approval being granted. The tendering process can commence as early as on August 4, 2017, and a contractor could be selected by November 11, 2017. The work is scheduled to be completed within 18 months. The state government is doing everything in its power to ensure the project is completed within the time frame.



The government submitted it had granted administrative sanction for construction of the flyover at an estimated cost of Rs 95.75 crore on June 17, 2017, after the Kerala Road Fund Board submitted a detailed project report. The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by city resident Francis Manjooran seeking early construction of Vyttila flyover.

Awaiting approval

Public Works Department told the High Court the detailed project report relating to construction of the flyover was being examined by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and approval is expected at its meeting scheduled for July 21

The process to secure technical sanction will commence within a fortnight of receiving the KIIFB’s nod