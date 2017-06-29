KOCHI: The English Language Teachers’ Association of India (ELTAI) is organising its 12th International and 48th Annual ELTAI Conference which will get under way at St Teresa’s College, here on Thursday. The three-day event which has as its theme ‘English Language Acquisition: Western Theories and Eastern Practices’, will witness participation of English language teachers from across the country.



“(It) sets out to explore the academic reasons for the dismal scenario of English language teaching and devise strategies for arresting its deterioration by evolving approaches and techniques to bring vibrancy in the teaching-learning process,” a release said here.



Governor Justice P Sathasivam will inaugurate the conference and Education Minister C Ravindranath will preside over the function.As classrooms world over are modelled on the same design and teachers follow similar pedagogical strategies presuming all learners have identical learning methodology, a panel discussion will discuss the perceptionNeil J Anderson, former president of TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, will make a SKYPE presentation.

An exhibition will also be organised to display the latest printed and software materials. The conference is supported by British Council, Regional English Language Office of the US Embassy and leading publishers and software developers. All language teachers are invited to the conclave. For more details, log on to www.eltai.in.