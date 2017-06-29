KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Central Range and Ernakulam District Unit on Wednesday conducted surprise checks at various village offices in the district. The VACB Central Range officers recovered Rs15,000 from Maradu village office in the drive which followed the death of a farmer in Kozhikode. VACB officers said the inspections were being conducted for the past several days.



“The money we found from the Maradu village office is suspected to be bribe money. It was recovered from the table of an officer there. We will report the matter to the VACB director. Further proceedings will be initiated based on his recommendation,” said a VACB Central Range officer.

While the VACB Ernakulam District Unit

did not stumble upon any irregularity during its drive at the Aluva village office, they found the village officers delayed the clearing of the petitions received.



“We found receipts for accepting files were not issued to applicants. Similarly, there were inordinate delays in processing land mutation documents. We have to check whether the delays were deliberate to demand bribe from applicants,” the officer said.The drive by various VACB units at the range and district levels across Kerala was initiated following the directive of VACB Director Loknath Behera. It has been directed a report on the inspection of each village office be prepared and submitted to the VACB headquarters.