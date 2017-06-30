KOCHI: The seizure of fake currencies and printing machines from the residence of a former BJP youth wing leader at Mathilakam may not be investigated by the Central agencies.

On verification, NIA sleuths found the seized currencies were of low quality and no international link could be established in the case yet.

NIA officers said though several fake note cases registered in Kerala came up for the agency’s consideration post demonetisation, the currencies recovered in all the cases were of low quality.

“When a fake currency seizure is reported, we visit the location and check the currencies. In all the seizures made from Kerala in 2017, low-quality currencies were detected. Also, the state government and the Kerala Police have not yet referred the cases. The same is the case with the notes recovered from Mathilakam,” said an NIA officer.

According to the officer, unlike high-quality fake currency notes, the low-quality ones are printed using an ordinary colour printer and there will be significant differences in the paper used for printing.

Fake currencies worth Rs 1.37 lakh and printing machines were seized from the house of former BJP youth wing leader Rakesh at Anchamparuthy, near Mathilakam, last week.