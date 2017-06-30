KOCHI: The Mar Thoma School of Management Studies (MSMS), Kakkanad has tied up with Hack Club,

the global movement of free student-led coding clubs. This is the first time Hack Club has partnered a B-School in India, a release said here.Hack Club @MSMS was inaugurated on Thursday by Akhil S, Certified Ethical Hacker and Cyber Security Specialist. A video message from Zach Latta, founder of Hack Club, was streamed on the occasion.



The team from Hack Club was led by Athul Blesson, regional manager, Hack Club India. Arun Nair K S, MSMS alumnus, spoke on the occasion. “The activities of Hack Club in India are led by a young and vibrant team of Class XII passouts, who are currently pursuing their engineering degree. These young minds, fresh out of school have become role models for fellow students in their respective educational institutions,” the release said.



Hack Club @MSMS aims to make a difference in society through computers and by spreading awareness about Internet and its endless possibilities. Senior citizens will be taught how to use computers and mobile phones which will help them lead an easier and empowered life. Hack Club will also be a part of the initiative to spread awareness on cyber security.



The club will also tie up with Kudumbashree units, providing them with computer literacy and technical support in managing operations within their group. This will empower women to perform basic computer tasks on their own. Through events like Hackathon, Hack Club aims to design and create an app for women’s safety and empowerment.