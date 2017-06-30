The city nearly came to a standstill with rainwater gushing into every nook and cranny as the heavens opened up earlier this week | albin mathew 1. A cyclist wades through the inundated Goshree Road

KOCHI: It looks like Kochiites will not have any respite from waterlogging.

The second round of talks convened by the Kochi Mayor with the Cochin Corporation Contractors’ Association (CCCA) on Thursday to withdraw their indefinite strike failed to iron out the bumps.

With this, more than 200 contractors who have been on an indefinite strike since the first week of June have decided to intensify their strike in the coming days. The CCCA launched the stir against the delay in clearing payment dues pending since August 2015. “The civic body owes the contractors around `60 crore in back payments,” said a member of the CCCA after the meeting with the Mayor.

“The Mayor was only ready to clear the pending dues of September 2015. They said the remaining arrears will be cleared only by March. Since we have taken huge amounts as loans from banks and other financial institutions for carrying out the work, the deal isn’t acceptable. We will stay away from any new work.”



The CCCA said a general body meeting of the association will be convened this week to strengthen the protest. “As per the provision in municipal rules, the civic body can float tenders only if they have sufficient funds to carry out the work. But it is not being followed,” said another contractor.

“The Corporation is inviting tenders without any idea on how to fund it. The local body fails to clear dues because of its financial mismanagement.”



Mayor Soumini Jain said the Corporation is not in a position to fully clear the arrears. “In June and July, the revenue generation is much below the other months,” she said.

“Only by August will the tax collection give the Corporation a fillip. So, at this moment, we won’t be able to clear all the arrears. Considering the poor financial health of the civic body, the contractors are urged to cooperate and not become confrontational.”