KOCHI:An exhibition of saris and fabrics from Mayuri Collection will be showcased at Abad Plaza, MG Road, Kochi, on Thursday and Friday. The saris and salwars are entirely handmade, hand woven and hand-dyed.

Mayuri’s latest collection of saris feature a wide variety of tussar silks inspired by the Kanchipuram style. Also featured are Kota silks, raw silks and worked saris.

Works of artists in Kalahasthi, whose speciality is Kalamkari and Ajarak from Baroda, are also included. These colours are made from barks of trees, beetle nut and turmeric. The highlight of this collection would be the earthy tones and tussars with gold print.

Salwar fabrics are in rich and vibrant colour combinations. Fabrics are available in Chanderi, Tussar, Moonga and cottons. The prices range from Rs 2400 to Rs 4500 for fabrics and Rs 2700 to Rs 10000 for saris.