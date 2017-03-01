KOCHI: The district administration on Tuesday cancelled proceedings of the tender called for supplying potable water in areas affected by water shortage. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla issued the order after several anomalies were detected in the tender process.

The new application form for tender will be available at the civil station. The last date for submitting the form is March 4. Meanwhile, the district administration has initiated a project to install GPS on all tanker lorries supplying water.