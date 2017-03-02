KOCHI: The Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) has informed the Kerala High Court all the constructions built in violation of the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms on the banks of the Chilavanoor backwaters would be demolished.

According to the KCZMA report, timely action had been initiated in this regard and the authority concerned was directed to proceed against the violators and stop the unauthorised constructions.

The promoters of the projects, who were aware of the CRZ norms, were proceeding with the constructions at their own risk. Therefore, all the constructions carried out in violation of the CRZ norms would be demolished.

Moreover, the report said the Kochi Corporation and the Maradu municipality secretary had been directed to issue a stop memo to the violators at the meeting held on March 26, 2012.

Besides, an explanation was demanded from the officers concerned for issuing the building permits.

Since the officers of the local bodies did not comply with the directives, the KCZMA at its meeting in May 2013 decided to direct the district collector to issue directives under Section 5 of the Environmental (Protection) Act.