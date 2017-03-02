Jacob Punnoose is KMRL security advisor, not consultant

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Former State Police Chief(SPC) Jacob Punnoose, on Wednesday, told Express he was roped in as the security ‘advisor’ to the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and not as the security consultant as some reports hinted.

“My post is not that of the consultant. As it is in the initial stages, I cannot comment further on my role. The KMRL authorities will be able to shed more light on this,” Punnoose said.

Confirming Punnoose’s stand, the KMRL authorities clarified the former SPC was indeed appointed as the ‘security adviser’ and not consultant.

According to the KMRL, Punnoose will advise the Kochi Metro on all the matters pertaining to security of the Metro Rail, the relevant laws, regulations and approval requirements.

As the security adviser, he will help the KMRL to draw up the necessary documentation on security matters and assist in getting the requisite approvals. He will assist the KMRL in liaising with the Centre and the state government on matters pertaining to security. The security adviser’s mandate includes reviewing the security plan, security procedure and other documents related to safety. “He will function as the KMRL expert on security matters. He will attend the technical meetings and conferences as the KMRL expert,” said the authorities.