Home Cities Kochi

Jacob Punnoose is KMRL security advisor, not consultant

Confirming Punnoose’s stand, the KMRL authorities clarified the former SPC was indeed appointed as the ‘security advisor’ and not consultant.

Published: 02nd March 2017 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2017 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Former State Police Chief(SPC) Jacob Punnoose, on Wednesday, told Express he was roped in as the security ‘advisor’ to the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and not as the security consultant as some reports hinted.

“My post is not that of the consultant. As it is in the initial stages, I cannot comment further on my role. The KMRL authorities will be able to shed more light on this,” Punnoose said.

Confirming Punnoose’s stand, the KMRL authorities clarified the former SPC was indeed appointed as the ‘security adviser’ and not consultant.

According to the KMRL, Punnoose will advise the Kochi Metro on all the matters pertaining to security of the Metro Rail, the relevant laws, regulations and approval requirements.

As the security adviser, he will help the KMRL to draw up the necessary documentation on security matters and assist in getting the requisite approvals. He will assist the KMRL in liaising with the Centre and the state government on  matters pertaining to security. The security adviser’s mandate includes reviewing the security plan, security procedure and other documents related to safety.  “He will function as the KMRL expert on security matters.  He will attend the technical meetings and conferences as the KMRL expert,” said the authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp