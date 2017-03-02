KOCHI: A 21-year-old youth, said to be the alleged kingpin of the drug trade here, was on Wednesday arrested by the City Police. Bensony of Tripunithura was nabbed by the police with 20g of hashish.

According to the police, Benson has played a key role in luring the students and women community to drugs.

The police also seized his mobile phone which was used for selling the drugs to his clientele. “There were several messages and WhatsApp pictures on his mobile which he had used to sell the drugs. He would establish a fake relationship with the students and the women and initially, the drugs would be given free of cost. Gradually they will get hooked and become regular customers,” said an official release.

A trap had been laid for Bensony following the complaints received from several parents.