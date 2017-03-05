KOCHI: As part of the state-wide drive, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Saturday conducted checking at all civic bodies, including the Kochi corporation. Similar checking was held in other districts as well. An officer at the VACB headquarters said several suspicious files were recovered in the state-wide raid.



The checking was conducted following a directive by VACB director Jacob Thomas. According to VACB officers, checking in Kochi was held at the offices of Kochi Corporation, municipal bodies--Muvattapuzha, Kalamassery, Tripunithura, Perumbavoor, Eloor, Kothamangalam, Angamali, Aluva, Maradu and Thrikkakara, and block panchayat offices.

“The officers with various units of VACB in Kochi were tasked with conducting checking at various offices in the district. Ernakulam VACB, Ernakulam VACB Special Cell and Ernakulam VACB Range Unit were engaged in the checking. It was directed that periodical checking is required to detect any corrupt practice by the officials in the civic bodies,” VACB officer said.

The raid which commenced at 10 am continued till evening. “We have found some mismatches in the files checked in majority of the offices. Those files were taken for further examination. Only after it, we can confirm about corruption and only then will a case be registered and further investigation would be carried out,” the officer said.