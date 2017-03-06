KOCHI: Thanks to an initiative of the capital-based Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K), the state will soon get its own ‘Blockchain Academy’.



The academy, to be set up in association with the international learning and business development

platform Blockchain Education Network (BEN), will spearhead research and innovations and impart technical consultancy.



An announcement to this effect was made by IIITM-K Director Rajasree M S at a recent workshop on Blockchain Technology held at Technopark. The only Blockchain academy in the country is located in Bengaluru.



The history of all transactions to ever occur is stored in the ledger as ‘blocks’ and distributed across the decentralised peer-to-peer network.