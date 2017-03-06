KOCHI: Plate cutting ceremony of the two 500 passenger-cum-150 tonne cargo vessels, built by the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) for the Andaman & Nicobar Administration, was held on Friday. The ceremony is one of the initial milestones in the ship construction process.

These are the first two ships, built for the A & N Administration, with a capacity of 500 passengers and 150 tonne cargo. CSL has also been awarded two more vessels with capacity of 1,200 passengers-cum-1,000 tonnes cargo for the A & N Administration.

Chairman & Managing Director, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Captain Anoop Kumar Sharma, cut the first steel plate for ship No.21. Director, shipping services, A & N Administration, Captain Rajinder Kumar, cut the steel plate for ship No.22.