KOCHI: Despite the buses featuring their route numbers, under the unique bus numbering system, the travellers depend on the word of mouth. Auto drivers, residents and merchants here are always ready to help the travellers in finding their way.



V M Saseendran, a street vendor, can be called the torch-bearer of this attitude of the ‘City of Truth’. Saseendran, who sells roasted peanuts at Kidson corner, is well known for his extensive knowledge of the bus routes and timings.



“I know the timing of all the buses plying through LIC from 5 pm to 10.30 pm. I closely observe all the buses. People often approach me to enquire about their buses,” Saseendran says. Saseendran opens his shop at 5 pm and closes by 10.30 pm.



Saseendran gets at least 25 queries every day. “Some of the travellers come from the railway station and approach me to know whether there is a bus to their destinations, while others want to know whether they have missed their last bus,” he says.



Police personnel deputed for night patrolling are sometimes left with no clue about the liability of buses. But, Saseendran has a clear information about buses.



Saseendran, who passed SSLC from Chelannur High School, started selling peanuts in the buses at Mananchira and LIC corner in 1975. He couldn’t afford higher studies due to the poor financial status of his family. After five years, he bought a mobile petty shop own and stationed it at Kidson corner.



“Sometimes buses take a detour from their usual route due to traffic congestion and public programmes. This leaves the passengers high and dry. I help the passengers during such situations,” Saseendran says.



Saseendran also helps passengers to hail autorickshaws by providing them the contact numbers of the drivers. Most of the autorickshaw drivers who ply at Mananchira and nearby areas are chummy with Saseendran.



“You do not spend much or lose anything by helping others. And it lends you an immense pleasure,” he says.