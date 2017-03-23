Group fight turns physical

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The KSU organisational election here witnessed unruly scenes after a section of workers engaged in violence on Wednesday.



Several activists were injured when the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them. Considering the possibilities of tension, a large posse of police personnel had been deployed at the venue of polls in Kaloor.

Trouble started when ‘I’ and ‘A’ faction activists entered into an argument around 4 pm alleging some workers had attempted to vote using ballot papers having no serial numbers.



This led to a physical fight in front of the poll venue. Workers assembled at nearby spots soon joined the scuffle and pelted stones at the police. As a result, the violence spilled over to the street. The police resorted to lathi-charge and restored normalcy after around 10 minutes.



In the KSU organisational elections held in Kasargod, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts on Monday, ‘A’ group claimed victory in two. Violence had marred the process in Pathanamthitta too. The consensus reached between ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups to share the districts in the ratio of 8:6 had collapsed in the run-up to the elections, resulting in keenly fought contests.