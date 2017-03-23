Home Cities Kochi

Group fight turns physical

The KSU organisational election here witnessed unruly scenes after a section of workers engaged in violence on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd March 2017 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2017 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Police restoring to lathicharge on KSU workers after the KSU organisational elections turned violent on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The KSU organisational election here witnessed unruly scenes after a section of workers engaged in violence on Wednesday.

Several activists were injured when the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them. Considering the possibilities of tension, a large posse of police personnel had been deployed at the venue of polls in Kaloor.

Trouble started when ‘I’ and ‘A’ faction activists entered into an argument around 4 pm alleging some workers had attempted to vote using ballot papers having no serial numbers.

This led to a physical fight in front of the poll venue. Workers assembled at nearby spots soon joined the scuffle and pelted stones at the police. As a result, the violence spilled over to the street. The police resorted to lathi-charge and restored normalcy after around 10 minutes.

In the KSU organisational elections held in Kasargod, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts on Monday, ‘A’ group claimed victory in two. Violence had marred the process in Pathanamthitta too. The consensus reached between ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups to share the districts in the ratio of 8:6 had collapsed in the run-up to the elections, resulting in keenly fought contests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp