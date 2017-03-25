KOCHI: The second leg of the Coast to Coast car rally, organised by the Indian Navy, was flagged off by Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief Vice Admiral A R Karve at the Naval Base here on Friday.

The rally, in which 15 Naval personnel participate, is organised as part of the platinum jubilee celebration of INS Valsura, Jamnagar, the electrical training college of the Indian Navy.

The 6,100-km rally, which started from INS Valsura on March 16, covered all the Naval installations and Naval maritime heritage centres along the West Coast, before arriving in Kochi on March 22. In the second leg, the rally will cross over to the East Coast and cover all the major installations and prominent centres up to Visakhapatnam, before returning to Jamnagar on April 2.

Vice Admiral Karve said the rally was organised primarily to reach out to and connect with the youth/children of the country and spread awareness on the Navy, while interacting with ex-servicemen, war veterans and Naval widows. On Thursday, the team interacted with students of Amrita Institute of Science and Technology and Naval widows in Kochi.

In the East Coast leg, the team will interact with students at Puducherry, Nellore and Rajahmundry.