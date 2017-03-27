Beating the odds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nothing can beat Nimisha C S as she breaks into a run across the length of Chellanam beach, with the wind in her hair. There is confidence in her every step and a determination quite unusual for a 15-year-old.

Born with a physical disability in her right hand, the student of St Mary’s High School Chellanam is the lone female athlete to represent Kerala in this year’s National Para Athletics Championship which will be held in Jaipur from March 31 to April 4.

According to coach Amerzlin Louis who has been training her since she was 10 years old, Nimisha has turned her disability into an advantage. “ She was always a fast runner. She was especially good at running curves which is where she picks up speed. Through a series of trainings, we strengthened her good left arm and her swing which gives her an advantage among the rest of the athletes,” said Louis.

Till recently, Nimisha who even plays Kho Kho, competed in championships meant for regular athletes. “ She even reached state-level championships. It is only now that she has started to represent Kerala in the Paralypic events,” he added.

Nimisha, who belongs to Chellanam, will compete in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 400 metres events.