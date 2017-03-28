KOCHI: Three-year-old Swarnalatha Mishra was travelling in a vehicle with her father in Madhya Pradesh. About 180 kms from her home, in a town called Katni, she asked the driver to go down another road towards her ‘home’. Her father was puzzled. She then described the house: it was white in colour and had black doors. There were four rooms on the ground floor. There was a railway line in front and a girl’s school at the back. The family also owned a motor car.

And they stopped at a house in the exact description given by Swarnalatha.

When Prof. HN Banerjee, the head of parapsychology at the University of Rajasthan, came to know about this, he interviewed Swarnalatha and confirmed all what she said. Swarnalatha said that she was Biya Pathak in her previous life. This was confirmed by the family members who said that Biya had died in 1939, leaving behind a husband, Chintamini Pandey, and two sons.

Later, when Chintamini met Swarnalatha, in 1948, she accurately told him many details of their married life including an amount of Rs 1200 that she put in a small box, which was taken away by Chintamini.

This anecdote has been recounted in the book, ‘Convergence - Ultra Science and Vedic Spirituality’ written by Radhakrishnan Panicker, a Kochi-based retired teacher who has worked in India, Africa, USA and UK.

“I had studied 20 cases of soul reincarnation,” says Radhakrishnan. “Reincarnation is a fact of human existence. Suppose, I am a murderer. When I reincarnate I might come back as a victim. This is how karmic effects are neutralised.”

Radhakrishnan has covered a wide range on the subject of science and spirituality in his 282 page book, published by Notion Press. These include the superstring theory, primordial vibrations, electronic voice phenomena, consciousness, yoga sutra, and the quantum theory. Asked about the existence of God, he says, “There is a God field. It is a power beyond the ordinary. It encompasses the whole existence. To realise God you have to reach that field. But your brain has got adapted to the visible world. So, it is not easy. That is why spiritual masters recommend meditation, yoga and mantras in order to access the internal energy field.” ”

Radhakrishnan Panicker, author of ‘Convergence’

There are all types of energies. “There is the energy in the visible world - atoms, photons, graviton, electrons, the earth, galaxies, solar system and the universe,” says Radhakrishnan. “There is also an existence beyond the visible world. As for what it is, the answer comes from the Vedas. It is satchidanandan or the universal consciousness.”

One of the subjects Radhakrishnan explores is Extra Sensory Perception (ESP). “Ingo Swann, an American medium, was told to visualise Russian military installations, through ESP, because the spy satellites could not get any photographs,” says Radhakrishnan.

“Ingo concentrated and drew what he saw. Later, it turned out to be accurate. The American government released a report in 1995 stating that a man can leave his body provided that there is enough energy to do so. Through my research I realized that this energy is divine.”

Ingo wrote a book, called ‘Kiss The Earth Goodbye’, in which he asserted that a man can leave the earth through an out-of-body experience. “Like reincarnation, ESP is also an undeniable fact of human existence,” says Radhakrishnan.

Asked about his final conclusions, Radhakrishnan says, “We are immortal, in the sense that we will continue to exist long after we die. There is an immortal energy field within all of us.”