KOCHI: The Rural Police have arrested two persons on the charge of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl at her house near Perumbavoor.

Shekhar and Joy, from Suryanelli and Kothamangalam respectively, were arrested on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) charges following the case registered by the Kuruppampady Police on Wednesday night, according to the officers.

Sources said the victim girl had been repeatedly abused over the last two years.

The police are on the lookout for more persons as they suspect the involvement of several others in the crime.

The incident came to light when the girl’s teacher noticed injury marks on her body. She was later sent for counselling. Following this, the Childline volunteers were alerted and the case was forwarded to the police.