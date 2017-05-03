A tribute to the legends

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems Manaveeyam Veedhi is all set for a freshly-minted look. A handful of art enthusiasts in the city are busy filling its walls with huge portraits of literary and cultural icons, luminaries who keep inspiring generation after generation of Malayalis.

It’s mainly a bunch of animators from Vismaya Max Animation Studio who are engaged in the art work joined by a couple of freelancers. “For us its a group effort. Nearly 10 animators are involved in the process,” says Ajai S Kumar from Vismaya.



While Kamala Das, Kavalam Narayana Panicker, O V Vijayan and Kadammanitta Ramakrishnan have come alive on the wall, a lot more names are expected to join them. “Vismaya Max is very much associated with the cultural events held at Manaveeyam. It’s just an extension of our activities and it’s our way of celebrating the 16th anniversary of the cultural corridor,” he adds.



Ajay says they felt these legends deserve more space and prominence in a city, especially during current times. It’s not the first time they are showcasing their art at the street. While Kavalam’s renowned play Avanavan Kadamba was staged at Manveeyam the studio team was in charge of the entire art work.

“We have done a handful of wall paintings also. But earlier it was based on a poem or a particular piece of literature. But now we have gone for an all-new concept- towering figures from Kerala’s socio-cultural history,” he explains.



Since all the artists are working professionals, there are time constrains.

“During the first couple of days we had to keep the studio work on the back burner. But now we are taking time off from our schedule.” He says they are planning to paint similar portraits in various parts of the city as well. “We are thinking of spreading the concept to other parts of the city after completing all the paintings at Manaveeyam,” he says.



Along with the authors, sharing the wall and nearing completion are te most popular actors of yesteryear Malayalam cinema- Prem Nazir and Sathyan.



“These portraits are done by three freelance artists Rony, Santhosh and Kishore.

Both the actors are from Thiruvananthapuram and are still fondly remembered by the film fraternity,” says Krishnan of Manveeyam Theruvorakoottam.

The artists are another Manaveeyam regulars, who are also part of the weekly craft workshop held on the street. “They are planning to finish the wall portraits by this Sunday,” adds Krishnan.