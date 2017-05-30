Home Cities Kochi

Saving the nerves

Diagnosis of multiple sclerosis has attained an all new high in India, owing to increasing availability of easy and affordable MRIs.

Published: 30th May 2017 11:11 PM

By Express News Service

Diagnosis of multiple sclerosis has attained an all new high in India, owing to increasing availability of easy and affordable MRIs. The prevalence of the disease stands at around 10 per 1,00,000. With increasing penetration of advanced medical services, this number is expected to rise.  To increase awareness on this life changing condition,  May 31 is observed as World Sclerosis Day.

Prevalence
Multiple Sclerosis is commonly diagnosed in persons between the ages of 20 to 50, but can be found in younger or older patients too. It is twice as common in women as compared to men.  The exact cause of multiple sclerosis is not known. Studies suggest that environmental factors like low Vitamin D and cigarette-smoking increase the risk.

Genetic factors may also play a huge risk.  Multiple sclerosis occurs when the immune system incorrectly attacks healthy tissues in the central nervous system that includes the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. Patients with certain auto-immune diseases like thyroid disease, Type 1 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease have a slightly higher risk. Some viruses like the Epstein Barr virus have also been linked to Multiple Sclerosis. 

Symptoms
Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic disease and its progress is unpredictable.  The symptoms result from the immune system damaging the myelin, the protective covering of the nerves which forms scar tissue called sclerosis. This gives the condition its name - “Multiple Sclerosis”. Over a period of time the nerves can also become permanently damaged.


The damage results in communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body and symptoms depend on the location of the affected nerve fibre. This causes visual disturbances like blurred vision and altered sensation and difficulty in mobility like loss of balance, poor coordination, slurred speech, tremors, numbness, extreme fatigue, problems with memory and concentration, paralysis and blindness. Other symptoms like problems with bowel and bladder function can also occur. 

Types of Multiple Sclerosis
The type of multiple sclerosis depends on how the disease progresses. The symptoms vary in type and severity from person to person. Even in the same person, symptoms vary and may increase or decrease, disappear or worsen over time.

This is relapsing-remitting Multiple Sclerosis that occurs in a majority of patients. In about 60% of these patients, the symptoms steadily increase and the condition progresses into secondary-progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Some experience a slow onset and steady progression of signs and symptoms without any relapses and in these cases, the condition is known as primary-progressive Multiple Sclerosis.

A complete medical history and examination is followed by blood tests, spinal tap for spinal fluid examination and tests.

Treatment
Unfortunately, there is no cure for multiple sclerosis. Treatment focuses on speeding recovery from attacks, slowing the progression of the disease and managing symptoms. During an attack, corticosteroids may be prescribed to reduce the nerve inflammation. Plasma exchange or plasmapheresis may be used if symptoms are severe and not responding to steroids.

To slow the progression, biological medicines i.e. mAB (monoclonal antibodies) like ocrelizumab or natalizumab may be prescribed. Other medications that that modify the immune response may be used and include Beta interferons, glatiramer acetate, dimethyl fumarate, and fingolimod.

 Physical therapy forms an important part of the treatment process along with medicines for symptoms like muscle relaxants, medicines for the fatigue and other symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis. The above medications help to modify the course of Multiple Sclerosis by reducing the number of relapses and delaying progression of disability to some degree. Research in Multiple Sclerosis continues to understand the disease further and find a cure.

