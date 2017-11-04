Home Cities Kochi

Cusat inks MoU with Swedish space institute

The move is expected to help the research centre at CUSAT make more accurate weather forecasts.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR), Cusat, the National Centre for Antarctic Ocean Research (NCOAR), Goa, and the Swedish Space Physics Institute have signed an MoU for scientific cooperation. The move is expected to help the research centre at CUSAT make more accurate weather forecasts.The MoU was signed at a function where the ownership of the Moveable Atmospheric Radar for Antarctica (MARA), owned by the Swedish Institute of Space Physics, was handed over to NCOAR.

The availability of data from the radar in Kiruna in Sweden is expected to give researchers in ACARR the opportunity for a wider study on the atmospheric changes, globally paving the way for more accurate climatic predictions. These observational facilities are expected to provide remarkable information on the circulation and dynamics of the cold polar atmosphere and warm tropical atmosphere, and their role in modulating the global atmospheric weather systems.

MARA is a wind-profiler radar operating at 54.5 MHz. MARA provides continuous measurements of full height profiles of winds, turbulence, waves and diverse atmospheric features starting from the troposphere to the mesosphere. The NCAOR and ACARR will jointly undertake expeditions for maintenance and carry out scientific studies using the data collected by MARA.

Simultaneous measurements of wind profiles from the ST Radar at CUSAT, MARA at Antarctica, and another radar (ESRAD) at Kiruna will be highly useful for various studies on high latitude-low latitude coupling processes. Cusat Vice-Chancellor J Letha, NCAOR group director Thampan Meloth and Sheila  Kirkwood of the Swedish Space Physics Institute participated in the function. Syndicate member M Bhasi, Sunil K Narayanankutty, ACARR director K Mohankumar, Evgenia Belova (Sweden) and K Satheesan also spoke. 

