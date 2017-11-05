Capping a success story with empty bottles

By Express News Service

KOCHI: He was young and had just taken over his father’s business of supplying bottles to distilleries and Ayurveda pharmacies. Even as he was learning the ropes of the business, a big opportunity in the guise of a decision taken by the Anthikkad Toddy Tapping Cooperative Society became his stepping stone to success. The society had decided to sell toddy in sealed bottles.

V S Ramakrishnan, who had a ready stock, decided to make the most of the opportunity and approached the society with his quotation. They awarded him the contract.

Ramakrishnan, MD of Rajeswari Glassware, has an extraordinary tale of grit and determination to share. What everyone threw away as waste became a means of earning a livelihood for this enterprising entrepreneur. Today Ramakrishnan’s company has collection centres across the state. He also has sub-suppliers across Kerala. During peak business time, Ramakrishnan has handled 8 lakh bottles per day. “These empty bottles led me to success. The business has helped me survive,” he says.

According to him, the deal that he struck with the Anthikkad Cooperative society made him confident. “The contract made me realise that I can survive and earn a decent livelihood with the help of this business,” says Ramakrishnan who celebrated his 70th birthday last week.

Ramakrishnan says, “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would become a businessman. During my school days, all I wanted was to pass my examinations and get a good job since my father had lost his job as a cutter with a textile shop at Broadway.” It was during at this stage his father decided to try his hand at selling empty bottles.

“My father bought a shop run by a Jew at Broadway. The Jew used to sell empty bottles. The man was asking Rs 3,000 for his shop, but my father could raise only Rs 2,000 after selling his sisters jewellery,” Ramakrishnan says. The Jew, however, was a generous man and agreed to sell the shop for the sum that my father could scratch together, he adds. The business became the bread and butter of the family of 11. “However, after a few months into the business, my father met with an accident. I had no choice but to take care of the business,” he recalls.

Ramakrishnan began collecting empty bottles from bars in Kochi, cleaned them and then sold them back to the distilleries. He also sold empty bottles to Ayurveda pharmacies. However, the arrival of plastic bottles hit his business adversely. Ramakrishnan is also an active philanthropist. On his 70th birthday, he held a mass wedding of 35 girls. Other activities include 1,000 dialyses and helping people with their medical bills.