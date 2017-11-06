Home Cities Kochi

Creating a record through the lens  

Nishad Hasan’s ‘Viplavam Jayikkanulladanu’ is the first feature length film taken in a single shot and has been certified by the team of URF World record
 

Published: 06th November 2017 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2017 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Varsha Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: An ambitious filmmaker, Thrissur-based Nishad Hasan believes in thinking out-of-the-box. Having come up with his single shot live short film titled ‘Vattam’ a few months back, he has just come up with a two-hour-long feature film, creating a record on its own. With the unique title of being a two-hour-long film completed within the same time span, the film got certified by the team of URF World record for being the first feature length film taken in a single shot!

Shot and completed on Sunday, the film crew was visited by a URF World Records team including jury member Sathar Adhoor during the shoot, says Nishad. The filmmaker was awarded the certificate the other day by director Omar Lulu.Speaking about the recognition, Nishad says, “It is a very happy moment for us. So many people have worked hard behind this film, which was the result of a lot of effort.”

Titled ‘Viplavam Jayikkanulladanu’, the first-of-its-kind film which takes one through the busy crowded streets of the cultural city narrates the events happening on an election day. Speaking more about the arduously taken film, the director Nishad says, “The cast for the film are all newcomers. Around 1,000 junior artistes are part of the film while there are 60 central characters. Shot around different city landmarks including the Thrissur Municipal Stand and Ariyangadi, ‘Viplavam Jayikkanulladanu’ has been completed in a single shot, has three songs, two flashback scenes and three fight sequences.”

According to Nishad, the film was shot after three rounds of rehearsals. Adds the director, “Starting from the Thrissur Municipal Stand, the film takes you forward through different stories connected together, all through a single shot without any cuts, eventually ending at the point where the shot started. Another speciality about the film is the creation of a ‘Viplavamoola’, an artwork done on the walls of the Ayyanthole lane near the municipal stand, solely for the film. The artworks were taken care of by Jithesh Jithu and his team.”

Nishad who came up with live shortfilm ‘Vattam’ a few months back is not new to the art of filmmaking. The young lad has earlier directed a number of shortfilms including the work ‘Next’. For Nishad, filmmaking has been something which is close to his heart. He winds up, “I plan to continue making films as a passion.” Directed by Nishad Hasan, the film has Pavi K Pavan handling the camera. ‘Viplavam  Jayikkanulladanu’ has been made under the banner of team Vattam productions.

