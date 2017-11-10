Stories of a different flavour

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Not everyone can be a good story teller. So when Mohan Nair started out, he had his doubts about his short story writing skills. Yet, buoyed by the confidence that readers would identify with his stories, the SCMS Cochin School of Business professor, Mohan Nair is all set to publish his collection of short stories titled ‘Nair Told & Untold’.

The book is a compilation of 15 satirical short stories which portray the daily life of Malayalis spread across various strata of society. ‘Nair Told & Untold’ has one Nair who appears in all the stories.

“The ‘Nair’ in the book bears no resemblance to me in character. ‘Nair’ is a different person in each story. But he is there playing his part as a silent observer or as an active participant,” said Mohan.

The stories cover contemporary incidents and attitudes which the author has managed to put to paper with precision. With interesting usages and simple narrative, the stories are expected to appeal to various kind of readers. The language of the story is simple and coherent.

“One story highlights passenger behaviour on trains. The quirks of Keralite’s are interesting and thought provoking. Maybe these anecdotes and incidents are not peculiar to Kerala alone. These are, however, things I encountered in my life and I am sure many can identify with,” Mohan said.

“Though it’s a satire, I have managed to thwart cynicism from the stories. I am not a cynic. I believe we as human beings evolve and change. Sometimes it’s bad and sometimes, it is good ,” he added.

Each of the stories have a grey area where the question of ‘What is right and wrong’ gets only a relative answer. Mohan has managed to bring that one relevant question to the forefront.

Born in Chengamanad , Aluva, Mohan Nair holds a post graduation in Business Administration and a PhD in Management Sciences from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam. He worked in the management wing of Indian Oil Corporation for 25 years before switching to his current profession of teaching.