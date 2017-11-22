Home Cities Kochi

Lions Club charity programme held

Kothamangalam Town Lions Club has implemented ‘Santhwanam,’ the charity programme of the District 318 C Lions Clubs International, at Kothamangalam.

Published: 22nd November 2017 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2017 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Wheelchairs and other medical equpment being distributed by Kothamangalam Town Lions Club

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kothamangalam Town Lions Club has implemented ‘Santhwanam,’ the charity programme of the District 318 C Lions Clubs International, at Kothamangalam. As part of the initiative, wheelchairs, walkers, walking sticks, woolen garments and bedspreads and other medical equipment were distributed to the needy and deserving and inmates of nearby orphanages.

The programme was inaugurated jointly by District Governor Lion Abraham John and Kothamangalam MLA Antony John at a meeting presided over by Kothamangalam Town Lions Club Lion President K M Kuriakose. Lion Robin Xavier, Ln T M Baby, Ln Baby Varghese, Ln Jayesh VS, Ln Poulosekutty Jacob, Ln Soji Thomas, Ln Joseph Mathew spoke on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp