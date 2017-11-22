Lions Club charity programme held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kothamangalam Town Lions Club has implemented ‘Santhwanam,’ the charity programme of the District 318 C Lions Clubs International, at Kothamangalam. As part of the initiative, wheelchairs, walkers, walking sticks, woolen garments and bedspreads and other medical equipment were distributed to the needy and deserving and inmates of nearby orphanages.

The programme was inaugurated jointly by District Governor Lion Abraham John and Kothamangalam MLA Antony John at a meeting presided over by Kothamangalam Town Lions Club Lion President K M Kuriakose. Lion Robin Xavier, Ln T M Baby, Ln Baby Varghese, Ln Jayesh VS, Ln Poulosekutty Jacob, Ln Soji Thomas, Ln Joseph Mathew spoke on the occasion.