KREEPA's Green Kerala Expo to start on Oct 24

By Express News Service

KOCHI: You know of solar boats. What about a 'solar thattukada'? Well, head to the Bolgatty Event Centre between October 24 and 26 and see what it is.The 'solar thattukada' is one of the many exhibits which will be showcased during an exclusive exhibition organised as part of the second edition of the Green Kerala Expo Conference. The Kerala Renewable Energy Entrepreneurs and Promoters Association is organising the expo in association with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the National Institute of Solar Energy, Suchitwa Mission and other institutes.

Products using renewable energy will be displayed at the exhibition, which will feature 70-plus exhibitors and innovative solutions like the solar boat, solar rickshaw, solar thattukada and solar drying. The exhibition will be open for viewing from 9.30 am to 7 pm.Registration is mandatory for the conference. Around 24 subjects will be discussed. The expo conference aims at developing the scope of renewable energy in Green Kerala, which forms the core of their theme 'Green Energy For Smart living'.