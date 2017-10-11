Home Cities Kochi

Good mental health a must for a productive life

World Mental Health Day was celebrated here by Ernakulam Psychiatric Society. Hibi Eden MLA, who inaugurated the event, said, “Good mental health is crucial for the development of a child.

Published: 11th October 2017 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2017 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: World Mental Health Day was celebrated here by Ernakulam Psychiatric Society. Hibi Eden MLA, who inaugurated the event, said, “Good mental health is crucial for the development of a child. The root of nearly all mental health problems lies in the earlier stages of a person’s life. Therefore, it is important for children to learn about mental health. The lessons on the topic should start from the schools.”  According to experts, the burden of the vast amount of study material, exam fear, revision schedules and stiff competition can have a negative impact on the mental health of a child.

The MLA also elaborated on the effect of corporate culture on the mental health of a person. “The corporate culture of cut-throat competition is posing new challenges to the mental health of people,” said Hibi while making a reference to the slogan of World Mental Health Day this year- ‘Mental health in workplace’.

Giving a talk on ‘Mental health in the workplace’ at the event,  Dr Elsie Oommen, consultant psychiatrist, Medical Trust Hospital, said, “Job-related stress is one of the major cause of mental health problems.”  According to her, those who work in the health sector have to constantly worry about the diseases that they may get infected with.

“For those in the armed and law enforcement forces, the threat to lives makes them all strung up. They also have the tendency to develop post-traumatic stress disorder after undergoing violent and life-changing events. Every job has a risk factor of its own,” she said.

Physical, emotional and sexual harassment meted out by the superiors or colleagues at workplace too are some of the reasons that affect a person’s mental balance. “Low salary and working overtime too are factors that will adversely affect the mental health of a person,” Dr Elsi said. According to her, in order to arrive at a solution to the problem a combined effort, by both the employer and the employee, has to be made. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp