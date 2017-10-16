Stray dog bites seven in Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a lull, the dog menace has reared its ugly face in the city yet again when seven persons, including a four-year-old and a 62-year-old diabetic, suffered severe injuries after being bitten by a stray dog, purportedly rabid. The incident took place at Pipeline Ward, Kalamassery, near here, on Sunday.

Four migrant labourers were among those attacked by the dog.The seven injured were taken to the Kalamassery Medical College.

“They were administered injections. One of the victims who suffered severe injuries had a surgery appointment. However, none of them was admitted to the hospital,” said Dr Ganesh Mohan, Government Medical College, Kalamassery.

According to a witness, one of the migrant labourers, a Bihar native, bore the brunt of the canine fury. “She was bitten on her thigh and shoulder. A boy offering prayers at a church in Pipeline was the first to be targeted by the dog, which then attacked a child. After the dog was chased away from the church premises, it pounced on the 62-year-old man who nearly got bitten on his neck,” the witness said.

The migrant labourers were on their way to work when they were attacked. Authorities said the Kalamassery municipality will consider bearing the treatment cost of the victims.

“The dog attack occurred near HMT area, where unused vehicles are being parked or dumped. This space is occupied by stray dogs. Also, it is littered with food waste thrown away by workers from a nearby construction site. Owing to these, the municipality is facing difficulty in effectively addressing the stray menace,” said Sindhu Hareesh, councillor, Pipeline Ward.

Asked about the difficulties being faced in controlling the dog menace, Kalamassery municipal chairperson Jessy Peter said: “The absence of a veterinary surgeon is one of the major problems here. The Kudumbashree workers had been working hard to clear the area with the support of the municipality.”

Besides, Aroor and Edakochi regions have been plagued by stray menace, with around 4,253 dog bite cases registered in the district this year alone.