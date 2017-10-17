New automatic traffic signal system at Hospital Junction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh on Monday inaugurated the new automatic traffic signal system in front of Subhash Park at Hospital Junction on Park Avenue Road. The signal system was launched following complaints from the public on the traffic junction at Hospital Junction.

“With the installation of the new traffic signal system, vehicular movement has become streamlined. It will be useful for those visiting Subhash Park on holidays and other days,” said City Traffic (West) Assistant Commissioner M A Nazeer.