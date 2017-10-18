Home Cities Kochi

SIT raids Udayabhanu’s residence, office

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of real estate broker Rajeev in Chalakudy on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence and office of lawyer C P Udayabhanu in Kochi.

Published: 18th October 2017 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2017 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of real estate broker Rajeev in Chalakudy on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence and office of lawyer C P Udayabhanu in Kochi. A team led by Special Branch DySP S Shamsudheen conducted inspection at the lawyer’s residence in Tripunithura and his office near Maharaja’s College Ground simultaneously. The team also searched the residence of one of his clerks at Palluruthy. 

The raids which began around 8 am concluded by 3 pm. “We have collected certain documents from the lawyer’s residence and seized a computer each from his office and the residence of the clerk,” said an officer with the investigation team.“The seized materials will be sent for forensic examination,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp