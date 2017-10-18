SIT raids Udayabhanu’s residence, office

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of real estate broker Rajeev in Chalakudy on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence and office of lawyer C P Udayabhanu in Kochi. A team led by Special Branch DySP S Shamsudheen conducted inspection at the lawyer’s residence in Tripunithura and his office near Maharaja’s College Ground simultaneously. The team also searched the residence of one of his clerks at Palluruthy.

The raids which began around 8 am concluded by 3 pm. “We have collected certain documents from the lawyer’s residence and seized a computer each from his office and the residence of the clerk,” said an officer with the investigation team.“The seized materials will be sent for forensic examination,” the officer said.