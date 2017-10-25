Home Cities Kochi

Containers with red sanders intercepted at Vallarpadam ICTT

DRI intercepts the 40-ft containers, suspected of concealing over 10 tonnes of red sanders, at ICTT, Vallarpadam.

Published: 25th October 2017 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2017 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday evening has intercepted two containers with red sanders supposed to be smuggled out from the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), Vallarpadam.

DRI is in the process of tracking down people behind the attempted smuggling incident. Officers said more than 10 tonnes of red sander logs are suspected to be concealed inside the 40-feet containers. DRI has received primary information that a Mumbai-based company had booked the containers.

“Following a tip-off, we traced out two containers loaded onto a vessel slated to depart from ICTT to Dubai at 1 am on Wednesday. No one has been arrested till now,” a DRI officer said.

The containers, the officer said, carried coir products and red sander logs were concealed among the coir. “The red sanders is suspected to have come from the forests of Andhra Pradesh. It was brought via road to Kochi a couple of days ago. The Customs paperwork and clearance for the container were done by a container freight station in Kochi. We are interrogating the people at the container freight station,” he said.

The containers were to be smuggled to Hong Kong via Dubai, the usual route through which smuggling actively takes place. It is after a while the smuggling of red sanders via Kochi port is being reported.

Red sanders is in high demand in China and Japan as it is considered sacred by people there. To prevent its smuggling, the Andhra Pradesh government had come up with special units.

Red sanders is indigenous to Eastern Ghats in Andhra and grow mainly in Seshachalam hill ranges spread across Chittoor and Kadapa in the Rayalaseema region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp