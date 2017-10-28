Home Cities Kochi

New building to come up at SmartCity in Kochi

SmartCity, a joint venture between the state government and Dubai Holdings, will construct one more IT building in Kochi.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SmartCity, a joint venture between the state government and Dubai Holdings, will construct one more IT building in Kochi.

The decision was taken at  the board meeting of the company chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the chairman of the company, on Friday. The proposed building will be of seven lakh square feet, at a cost of Rs 200 crore. The project will be implemented directly by the company.

The representatives of the company said all legal issues with contractors had been resolved, which would help the company to go ahead with the original plan. The board decided to conduct a survey of companies likely to be attracted to SmartCity. The board decided to allot one acre of land to Singapore-based Bernad Scutle to set up a software solution centre for Navy. 

