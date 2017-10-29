Home Cities Kochi

Want yummy chicken biriyani? Head for Kakkanad District Jail

Believe it or not, the Kakkanad District Jail has become a tasty hotspot. The culinary prowess of the inmates has made its chicken biriyani a big hit so much so there is a big crowd of customers at th

Published: 29th October 2017 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2017 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Believe it or not, the Kakkanad District Jail has become a tasty hotspot. The culinary prowess of the inmates has made its chicken biriyani a big hit so much so there is a big crowd of customers at the food court outside the prison seeking the coveted dish. Jail superintendent G Chandrababu said such good quality food at a low price is not available anywhere else in the city.A plate of chicken biriyani at the food court run by inmates costs only Rs 60 and the dish gets sold out quickly. 

“Profit is a secondary matter, but the key intention is providing vocational training to inmates which will help in their rehabilitation. We operate the food court for public interest as well. We are planning to bring up new ventures like chilli chicken, chicken kebab and other delicious items soon. The biriyani has received a good response and about 400 people from various places come to the food court on a daily basis,” said Chandrababu.

G Chandrababu, Jail superintendent

Often, the inmates cannot meet the rising demand for biriyani and this has forced the authorities to think of increasing the quantity. The biriyani is sold in 500g portions. The outlet also sells ghee rice and chicken curry. Similarly, ‘Metro Freedom’ chappati prepared by the inmates are also sold at a very reasonable price and it is hugely popular among the public, especially techies of Infopark. The chappati is sold at Rs 2,  chicken curry for Rs 25 and egg curry at Rs 15. “The hygiene aspect is beyond compare,” he said.

The food court also provides ‘Share a Meal’ coupons. ‘Share a Meal’ is a charity venture by  which a person buying food from the jail food court can also contribute food for the penniless. Any hungry person with no money in his pocket can pick a coupon pinned at the outlets and buy food.“There is an overwhelming response from inmates to get engaged in cooking and other related works. They are also paid for this and the amount would be sent to their family,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp